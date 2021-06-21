Published Jun 21, 2021
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — Lower Decks! Lower Decks! Lower Decks! (With Jack Quaid)
Listen to the newest episode now!
Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner, Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Paul F. Tompkins (Dr. Migleemo, Star Trek: Lower Decks) are joined by Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler, Star Trek: Lower Decks) for a… well, you can probably guess what we’re talking this week. Get some exclusive insight on the Lower Decks’ audition process, listen as the trio discusses Jack’s Star Trek learning curve, what it’s like being the representatives of major fandoms, and even drop a few clues about Lower Decks season 2 (August 12, 2021)!
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