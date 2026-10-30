StarTrek.com and the entire Star Trek family grieves with our fans on this week’s passing of legendary Shakespearean actor Sir Patrick Stewart. Stewart helped to reimagine Star Trek with his legendary turn as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation presenting a reasoned, curious, thoughtful leader with strong convictions and quiet strength on the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise.



Thank you, Sir Patrick Stewart, for bringing Jean-Luc Picard to life and leaving an indelible mark on generations of Star Trek fans. You will be deeply missed.